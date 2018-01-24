Chimbanga warns against relying on political prostitutes: ‘They are a threat to transformative leadership’

Malawi’s governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) youthful politician Leonard Chimbanga has warned political parties in the country against relying much on ‘recycled politicians’ – individuals who always show up in every administration -saying this is a threat to transformational leadership most of Malawians are currently seeking.

Chimbanga’s remarks comes barely few days after the rulling DPP welcomed back into its family nomadic politicians namely Henry Phoya, Brown Mpinganjira and Ken Lipenga.

The trio was welcomed into the party at a political rally President Peter Mutharika held last Sunday in Lunzu.

“Taking in recycled politicians is a message to the youths of Malawi that there is no room for us in a battle to ensure that we have Transformational leadership,” said Chimbanga.

“With Tripartote Elections 17 months away it’s important that we rop in every one and keep the party strong yes but there are certain characters others brand them recycled politicians who have changed

parties more that four times. What do they stand for and where is their allegiance? I wonder what contribution they will actually bring” he wondered.

He further blamed political parties for reducing Malawian youths to “morale” boys.

“We can’t allow this to go on. We need to wake up and realize we can’t tolerate this to continue if they want votes from the youth then it’s time the leadership behave like it and include us youths because we

also want to sit on the table too” he said.

“The youths forms 65% of the country’s population and since they are majority in number, they deserve to be handed various leadership and decision making poitions” said Chimbanga.

Meanwhile, Chimbanga says he will continue to fight for the forgotten Malawian Youths.

“I speak for the forgotten youth and will never tone down until things change and this is why I joined the ruling party. So that I could speak truth to power. I am not here to amuse anyone” Chimbanga said.

He, however ,also revealed that he has nothing against the political fossils; Phoya, Mpinganjira and Lipenga.

“I have nothing against them. I have actually worked very closely with two of them and one of them is actually my father politically. But if we are talking of transformational leadership then this isn’t what it is,” he said.

Recycled politicians could be opportunists who switch party allegiances in order to stay in power. Many believe these types of politicians are the major contributors to our underdevelopment.

Most of the recycled politicians, better known as political prostitutes, have failed in the past do anything significant to improve the people’s well-being.

