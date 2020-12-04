Chisale tells DPP handclappers off : Maneb testimony says ex-Mutharika bodyguard failed JC exams

Security aide to immediate past president Peter Mutharika, Norman Chisale on Friday shocked and surprised Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) supporters when he told them to stop cheering him at Lilongwe magistrates’ court.

The DPP followers stormed the court premises, cheering the once powerful and feared former presidential aide who is now answering a case of JC certificate theft and other cases.

Chisale told the DPP supporters that they had thronged the court premises to cheer Henry Mussa, a DPP official, not him.

Mussa was also at the court.

Meanwhile, Chisale’s case has been adjourned to December 17, 2020.

The defense counsel did not objected to a request by state to have the matter adjourned.

The Chisale certificate case was scheduled to go on till sunset as senior resident magistrate Shyreen Yona Chirwa earlier hinted that she has all the time for the witnesses to be paraded.

Lawyers on the bench have resolved to have the matter return to court on 17 December.

Second witness in the case, Major General Alick Muhone, Chief of Human Resource at Malawi Defence Force (MDF) has told the court that Chisale was enlisted as a recruit under the name Pithius Hiwa Chisale on 6 September 1996 in Dedza.

But when investigations began on the issue, Major General Mhone said it was discovered that records at MDF indicated that the name Pithius was replaced by the name Paulos without authorization. He, however, said the change did not affect anything as the MDF had original documents.

The third person to testify in the Norman Chisale Certificate case Gerald Chiunda from Malawi National Examination Board (MANEB) who told the court that Chisale failed the Junior Certificate of Educations exams in 1995.

