Malawians criticise Chakwera over petty trips: President should not be ‘Kwendajenda’

December 4, 2020

Malawians have taken up in various social media platforms to criticize and mock president Lazarus Chakwera over his endless trips.

Chakwera  in Lumbadzi, Dowa where he visited Green House farm to appreciate new methods and technologies the Israeli funded initiative is using to produce export quality vegetables.

Chakwera was in Lumbadzi, Dowa on Friday where he visited  the Green House vegetable structure run by Israelis.

However, some Malawians feel such trips could have been undertaken by an official in the ministry of Agriculture.

Some people have even gone to the extent of mocking him, describing him as Siku Transport, here today, there tomorrow and Kwendajenda Transport.

Undaunted Chakwera visited greenhouse vegetable structures by an Israeli company, Inoseria Commercial Limited under Government’s Greenbelt Authority.

He said the adoption of modern farming technologies is key to turning Malawi into a food self sufficient nation.

The President said the initiative is key to feeding Malawi’s internal and external markets and for enhanced revenue generation.

“We are into a productivity agenda. The idea is rather than have tomato from South Africa in our shops, this is super grade. In fact, a standard higher than what we have,” he added.

The nearly K4 billion establishment has 16 vegetable Green Houses measuring one  hundred square metres each.

