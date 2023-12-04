Chisomo Daka’s Visionary Project secures £10,000 grant from Royal Academy of Engineering

In a remarkable achievement for both Chisomo Daka and Daka Space Technologies Ltd (DST), the visionary founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) has secured a prestigious £10,000 grant from the Royal Academy of Engineering in the United Kingdom (UK).

This substantial grant, awarded on December 1st, 2023, marks a pivotal moment for Daka’s groundbreaking project, “Launching the Malawi Space Stars: A space technology awareness campaign to inspire the next generation of space leaders.”

Daka’s visionary approach underscores the significance of leveraging space technology to reshape Malawi’s socio-economic landscape, particularly by targeting vital sector issues like quality education, precision agriculture, disaster risk management, and sustainable urban planning, just to mention a few.

With a commitment to inspiring Malawi’s youth, Daka aims to bridge the existing knowledge gap and unearth untapped potential within the nation.

This grant, being a testament to the project’s merit, underscores the Royal Academy of Engineering’s recognition of Daka’s commitment to fostering space technology awareness in Malawi.

Set to kick off on December 8th, 2023, “The Malawi Space Stars” campaign is meticulously designed to address the prevailing knowledge gap among Malawian youth regarding the immense benefits and untapped opportunities within the realm of space technology.

Targeting learners across all educational levels – from primary and secondary schools to universities – the campaign employs a diverse array of activities such as educational workshops, mentorship programs, public outreach events, and impactful social media campaigns.

Crucially, the project emphasizes the need for international collaboration, seeking partnerships between Malawi and other developing African nations.

Daka envisions a sustainable space technology ecosystem in Malawi that thrives on global cooperation and knowledge exchange.

“The grant from the Royal Academy of Engineering is a testament to the shared belief in our mission to inspire the next generation of space leaders in Malawi. It’s not just about creating awareness; it’s about building a foundation for the youth of Malawi, nurturing their interest in space technology, and providing mentorship crucial for their development as future leaders in the new space economy,” Daka remarked.

The collaborative efforts between Daka Space Technologies Ltd and The Royal Academy of Engineering lays the foundation for “The Malawi Space Stars” campaign.

Spanning 12 months, the project aims to position Malawi at the forefront of space technology in Africa, providing mentorship opportunities crucial for the growth of aspiring young leaders.

Chisomo Daka’s success in securing the £10,000 grant is not only a personal triumph as a pioneer of industrial and innovative space technology in Malawi but also a significant stride towards elevating Malawi’s prominence in the African and global space technology landscape.

The grant from the Royal Academy of Engineering serves as a catalyst, propelling Daka’s vision into reality and opening doors for the youth of Malawi to reach for the stars. Chisomo further asserts that, “if you’re in a rocket, the sky is just the beginning”.

As the countdown to the campaign launch begins, Chisomo Daka stands as a beacon of inspiration, showcasing the potential for impactful change that can be achieved through visionary leadership and dedicated efforts.

