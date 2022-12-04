Chitipa return to top-flight league

Chitipa United have returned to Malawi’s top-flight TNM Super League after winning the Northern Region Football Association League.

They sealed the feat with a 2-1 home win over Mayamiko Stars to collect an unsalable 25 points and fend off competition from closest rivals Baka City, Mighty Rumphi Wanderers who have 21 points with a game in hand.

Chitipa needed the victory to ensure to win the league and earn the promotion back to the TNM Super League.

Bright Masebo was the hero of the day when he scored both goals for the champions while Davie Tobias scored the consolation goal for Mayamiko Stars.

Northern Region Football Association League vice-general secretary Bellings Kibombwe described the season as highly competitive.

“It was a competitive season as compared to last season because the last match of the season decided the winner while last season Rumphi United made it with a game in hand,” he said.

Chitipa United team manager Nathaniel Mkamanga applauded the players for weathering the storm to win the title.

“It was a tough match but the players worked very hard to win the title and qualify for the TNM Super League,” he said.

Mkamanga said they would start preparation for the next season.

“Now that we have don’t it our focus will now be on preparing for the next season,” he said.

The Northern Region Football Association League Premier Division is co-sponsored by Simama and Sons (Simso) and Innobuild.

The Southern and Central regional leagues are yet to come up with the champion. However, Rumphi United, TN Stars and Sable Farming were relegated season to second tier.