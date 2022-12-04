Nyusi pledges to help out on Malawi fuel woes

Mozambican President Felipe Nyusi has pledged to help Malawi overcome its fuel supply challenges.

He says his country is facilitating a faster way of allowing Malawi to import fuel through Mozambican ports to deal with fuel shortages that the country experienced recently.

Nyusi made the remarks at KIA on departure after a two-day official visit to Malawi.

He said Malawi and Mozambique face common problems hence the need to find common solutions to solve them.

Nyusi said in their discussions, the two leaders discussed the agreements between Mozambique and Malawi in the energy sector as well as how Mozambique can facilitate fast transportation of fertiliser to Malawi from the ports of Beira and Nacala among other issues.

On Region 5 the Mozambican leader expressed gratitude that despite going through financial challenges Malawi has managed to prepare adequately for the youth games.

He said all countries in the world are facing economic hardships but that is not an excuse to stop investing in youths as demonstrated by Malawi’s hosting of the Region 5 Youth Games.

