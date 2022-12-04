Dedza Dynamos scare Eagles in Airtel Top 8

Dedza Dynamos put up a spirited performance in the Airtel Top 8 quarter-finals second leg match at Dedza Stadium to scare Blue Eagles bid to reach the semi-finals with a 2-0 win.

However, Blue Eagles banked on their 3-0 first leg victory to win 3-2 on aggregate and reach the semi-finals. They will face Mighty Mukuru Wanderers.

Clement Nyondo scored both goals in the second half, in the 63rd and 83rd minutes, but they were not good enough for them to make the Airtel Top 8 semi-finals call.

Dedza Dynamos coach Dan Dzinkambani said he was disappointed to have failed to reach the semi-finals because they wasted many chances.

“We created many chances and we could have killed off the match in the first half because we played much better. Besides the many chances we created, we were let down by officiation. We had strong penalty appeals but the referee decided otherwise,” he said.

Blue Eagles coach Elijah Kananji did not mince words, saying it was lesson to the players to treat every game seriously.

“Having won 3-0, the players approached the match with complacent attitude. This is a lesson to them than even you have a wide margin advantage don’t be complacent. But I am happy that we have made it to the semi-finals which is the most important thing,” he said.

The result has shaped up the semi-finals fixture with the Malawi Police Service-sponsored outfit facing Mighty Mukuru Wanderers who saw off Mafco 4-0 on aggregate.

They beat the Salima-based Malawi Defence soldiers 2-0 each leg.

Nyasa Big Bullets also face the winners of the last quarter-finals between Silver Strikers and Kamuzu Barracks.

Both teams settled for a goalless draw at Chitowe Ground three weeks when the Central Bankers hosted the soldiers.

