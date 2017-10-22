Chitipa Utd to make Karonga Stadium a fortress

Chitipa United coach Kondwani Mwalweni says using Karonga Stadium will help improve the team’s performance as it tries to escape relegation from the league and they are determined to make an intimidating place for opponents.

They have been using Mzuzu Stadium as home ground and the team believes travelling to Mzuzu was the contributing factor to the team’s poor performance in the top flight league.

In their first match at the newly-built Karomga Stadium on Saturday, Chitipa United helt title favourites Mighty Be Forward Wanderers to a goalless draw.

“”It’s a fantastic pitch at Karonga Stadium. Now we will not have that time of travelling long distances unlike in the past,” Mwalweni said.

Chitipa United is currently at the bottom of the league with 13 points out of 23 games played.

Karonga Stadium has been constructed by the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development through the Local Development Fund (LDF).

