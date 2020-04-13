Chokhotho to represent MEC: Chief Justice rejects admission of South Africa lawyers
Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) suffered yet another blow on Monday after Chief Justice Andrew Nyirenda dismisses the application for admission of the two South African Lawyers Dumisa Buhle Ntsebeza and Elizabeth Makhanani Baloyi-Mere to represent the electoral body in the presidential election case appeal at Malawi Supreme Court.
There were reports that the lawyers sneaked in the country on Sunday but MEC’S Director of Legal Services, David Matumika Banda, said their foreign lawyers were not in the country to be part of the application to allow them represent MEC in the appeal case.
They reportedly presented themselves to the Malawian Embassy in South Africa where they wanted to participate in the case through video teleconferencing.
In his determination, Justice Nyirenda ruled that it is against the law for lawyers to represent MEC when they are in another country.
This means , MEC’s lawyer hired from private practice, Tamando Chokotho will represent the electoral body when the appeal case begins on Wednesday.
MEC chairperson Jane Ansah—who is also a judge in the Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal— said the commission hired the foreign lawyers to defend the May 2019 presidential election results that the High Court of Malawi sitting as the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) nullified on February 3 2020 after most local lawyers who were approached turned down.
Major flaws in ConCourt judgement are still there and need to be addressed. Supreme Court should know that our eyes are on it and they are not going to mess about like ConCourt.
I bet this nigga ain’t prepared to handle the case.
Two key arguments remain to be addressed:
1. The 50% + 1 requirement.as suggested by the ConCourt, is in conflict with the 1999 Supreme court ruling.
2. The constitutional requirement that presidential elections must be conducted together with parliamentary elections.
Let’s wait and see.
The petitioners never asked ConCourt to rule on 50+1 too.
Supreme Court behaving like traditional court which convicted Orton chirwa, Vera chirwa and their son fumbani chirwa. The chirwas of course were abducted from Zambia 1n 1981 and brought to Malawi. The chirwas were prevented from procuring defence lawyers, no witnesses were called. The only thing the court did was sentence hearing.
Kangaroo court.
Peter will unnecessarily put Malawi on lockdown to avoid elections. keep watcing
Everytime things are getting worse and worse for Cadets….Let’s wait and see what happens after elections….
It’s a fact Concourt judgement is flawed and was delivered by corrupt judges. In fact, Supreme Court is full of corrupt Tumbuka judges too.
The corrupt and half-baked Supreme Court judges fear 1st grade South African lawyers.
Gwape iwe cadet,unya uwona
Bollocks!!!
Very wrong Banda! South Africa is home to many poor quality (half baked) lawyers as well. Don’t be misled by their fake, slang English. Malawi may even be better. We have excellent lawyers in Malawi capable of a very good job. I think you are a pessimist suffering from a complex of inferiority or is it jealousy? Be proud of your country and your lawyers
Having read the flaws of ConCourt judgement in an article published by Nyasa Times, I am now convinced we have half-baked judges and half-baked lawyers. They are corrupt too. Concourt ruling have all the hallmarks of a myopia. Sadly, most of our judges and lawyers are from Tumbuka University of Malawi. They have connived with Kasambara (fellow Tumbuka).
whats so special of these 2 idiots from SA
Law YA ku join ndi phemphwa atsogoleri
election cases need to be handled by a tribunal independent of judiciary. These motherfuckers are clearly pro opposition.
Be careful; you’ll need these same “motherfuckers” when you are in opposition later this year. This is something that happened when MCP lost power to UDF, then UDF lost power to DPP, then DPP lost power to PP, then PP lost power to DPP, and now DPP is going to lose power to MCP. When you are out of power, there are no motherfuckers; there are just judges…
They did your mom?
Sometimes I am tempted to think that Jane and Peter anawonetsana maliseche. There is more to their arrogance
jeni analephera kubweza kwake. anyelatu na panopa.
koma akuzindikil a kuti tikucotsera pa 150 days ija??
no wonder akucita registry ya ma std 6,7 kids for a 5pin. NSAMBI
Akin to match fixing.