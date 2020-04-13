Chokhotho to represent MEC: Chief Justice rejects admission of South Africa lawyers

April 13, 2020 Green Muheya - Nyasa Times 33 Comments

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) suffered yet another blow on Monday after Chief Justice Andrew Nyirenda dismisses the application for admission of the two South African Lawyers Dumisa Buhle Ntsebeza and Elizabeth Makhanani Baloyi-Mere to represent the electoral body  in the presidential election case appeal at Malawi Supreme Court.

Chokhotho: To represent MEC

There were reports that the lawyers sneaked in the country on Sunday but  MEC’S  Director of Legal Services, David Matumika Banda, said  their foreign  lawyers  were not  in the country to be part of the application to allow them represent MEC in the appeal case.

They reportedly  presented themselves to the Malawian Embassy in South Africa where they wanted to participate in the case through video teleconferencing.

In his determination, Justice Nyirenda  ruled that it is against the law for lawyers to represent MEC when they are in another country.

This means , MEC’s lawyer hired from private practice,  Tamando Chokotho will represent the electoral body when the appeal case begins on Wednesday.

MEC chairperson Jane Ansah—who is also a judge in the Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal— said the commission  hired the foreign lawyers  to defend the May 2019 presidential election results that the High Court of Malawi sitting as the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) nullified on February 3 2020 after most local lawyers who were approached turned down.

Ngonde
Guest
Ngonde

Major flaws in ConCourt judgement are still there and need to be addressed. Supreme Court should know that our eyes are on it and they are not going to mess about like ConCourt.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
APM Akuthanyulidwa
Guest
APM Akuthanyulidwa

I bet this nigga ain't prepared to handle the case.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Bob Finye
Guest
Bob Finye

Two key arguments remain to be addressed:
1. The 50% + 1 requirement.as suggested by the ConCourt, is in conflict with the 1999 Supreme court ruling.
2. The constitutional requirement that presidential elections must be conducted together with parliamentary elections.

Let's wait and see.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Kuko
Guest
Kuko

The petitioners never asked ConCourt to rule on 50+1 too.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Acapulco
Guest
Acapulco

Supreme Court behaving like traditional court which convicted Orton chirwa, Vera chirwa and their son fumbani chirwa. The chirwas of course were abducted from Zambia 1n 1981 and brought to Malawi. The chirwas were prevented from procuring defence lawyers, no witnesses were called. The only thing the court did was sentence hearing.

Kangaroo court.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Palazala
Guest
Palazala

Peter will unnecessarily put Malawi on lockdown to avoid elections. keep watcing

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Jerusalem Bible College
Guest
Jerusalem Bible College

Everytime things are getting worse and worse for Cadets….Let's wait and see what happens after elections….

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
IWE
Guest
IWE

It's a fact Concourt judgement is flawed and was delivered by corrupt judges. In fact, Supreme Court is full of corrupt Tumbuka judges too.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Banda
Guest
Banda

The corrupt and half-baked Supreme Court judges fear 1st grade South African lawyers.

Vote Up-6Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Kotakota mtalamo
Guest
Kotakota mtalamo

Gwape iwe cadet,unya uwona

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Rachel Banda
Guest
Rachel Banda

Bollocks!!!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Charles
Guest
Charles

Very wrong Banda! South Africa is home to many poor quality (half baked) lawyers as well. Don't be misled by their fake, slang English. Malawi may even be better. We have excellent lawyers in Malawi capable of a very good job. I think you are a pessimist suffering from a complex of inferiority or is it jealousy? Be proud of your country and your lawyers

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Nzonzi
Guest
Nzonzi

Having read the flaws of ConCourt judgement in an article published by Nyasa Times, I am now convinced we have half-baked judges and half-baked lawyers. They are corrupt too. Concourt ruling have all the hallmarks of a myopia. Sadly, most of our judges and lawyers are from Tumbuka University of Malawi. They have connived with Kasambara (fellow Tumbuka).

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Nasingwe
Guest
Nasingwe

whats so special of these 2 idiots from SA

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Jose
Guest
Jose

Law YA ku join ndi phemphwa atsogoleri

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Justice for sale
Guest
Justice for sale

election cases need to be handled by a tribunal independent of judiciary. These motherfuckers are clearly pro opposition.

Vote Up-6Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
finye
Guest
finye

Be careful; you'll need these same "motherfuckers" when you are in opposition later this year. This is something that happened when MCP lost power to UDF, then UDF lost power to DPP, then DPP lost power to PP, then PP lost power to DPP, and now DPP is going to lose power to MCP. When you are out of power, there are no motherfuckers; there are just judges…

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Rachel Banda
Guest
Rachel Banda

They did your mom?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
COVID 2020
Guest
COVID 2020

Sometimes I am tempted to think that Jane and Peter anawonetsana maliseche. There is more to their arrogance

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Nasingwe
Guest
Nasingwe

jeni analephera kubweza kwake. anyelatu na panopa.
koma akuzindikil a kuti tikucotsera pa 150 days ija??
no wonder akucita registry ya ma std 6,7 kids for a 5pin. NSAMBI

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Masozi
Guest
Masozi

Akin to match fixing.

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
shares