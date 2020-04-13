Malawi reports rise in Covid-19: 3 new cases
The number of new coronavirus (Covid-19) cases in Malawi ticked up again as Minister of Heatth Jappie Mhango on Monday confirmed three new virus pandemic cases.
Confirming the development, minister Mhango, who chairs a Special Cabinet Committee on Covid-19, said among the new cases include a 22 year-old lady who arrived from Dubai on 17 March 2020 and another one in the same compound.
“I am happy to report that since the last reported death none has occurred again due to Covid- 19. However, today we have recorded 3 new cases of Covid-19,” said the minister.
Mhango further said the three new cases have been confirmed by College of Medicine Laboratory in Blantyre.
He said all the cases including the ones that were registered earlier are clinically stable with mild symptoms while some have no symptoms.
“We are still collecting more details for the third case,” he said.
This brings the total number of Covid-19 infection in Malawi to 16.
He said the 16 confirmed cases are distributed as follows:
- 6 (including 1 death) in Lilongwe
- 8 (including 1 death) in Blantyre
- 1 case in Chikwawa
- 1 case in Nkhotakota
Health officials have also traced 272 contacts of people who have tested positive to Covid-q9 and tested 75 of them.
Meanwhile, Mhango who did not rule out a nationwide lockdown, said government will announce additional tough measures to avoid the spread of Covid-19.
Nyasa Times understands government was considering a far tougher strategy to deal with the coronavirus, starting this week.
Health and Rights Education Programme executive director Maziko Matemba observed that there is a weak Health Act of 1984 on enforcement as people are carelessly infecting others without observing the self-quarantine of 14 days.
“Some people on quarantine are found moving around as the current fine is just K50. We demand the Executive and Parliament to quickly review and adopt Coronavirus Act as what Kenya has done some weeks ago,” said Matemba.
Mhango said the containment measures will be announced on Tuesday.
We need LOCKDOWN please.
Wishing those that are sick, QUICK RECOVERY. I believe we will sail through!!!!!!!
Hon. Minister, implement a nation wide lockdown, procrastination will lead to heavy human loss. You can start with a shorter two week lockdown, then extend or reduce it depending on the growth in number of cases. Let’s not repeat USA & Trump’s mistake. It will be too much to handle amidst our health limitations. If it is lack of supporting laws, let H.E. call parliament to enact them. LET PEOPLE STAY HOME & SAVE LIVES!!!!!!
Iyayi phuma bwanji. Apange lockdown Lilongwe ndi Blantyre… not the whole Malawi
The best tough measures you can do is by enforcing mandatory testing. You can’t use billions by sourcing detergents and plastic buckets, yet there is no isolation center or quarantine centres for the infected and suspected. Coming up with useless press conferences not a solution
It seems there is so much we don’t understand about this virus.. We often hear that a person should quarantine him/herself for 14 days when they have arrived in a country. iit has been almost a month since this person arrived in the country on 17 March
It takes long for symptoms to show in some people. In fact there is evidence that some people have the virus and then appear to be OK. Only to show symptoms later.
Your first sentence is so true. Even in much more developed countries, your words hold true. However, there are two things the Malawi Govt can do: Increase testing, and trace all contacts of positive people, and test them. Malawi can work with other SADC countries to start producing testing kits and their reagents. The testing being carried out now is woefully inadequate. What we will start seeing is an influx of patients in hospitals clearly presenting with severe COVID 19 symptoms. It will be the HIV story in the 1990s repeated all over again. It’s been more than two decades… Read more »