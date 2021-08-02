Cleaners complain of careless disposal of used condoms on Mzuni campus

There is a serious outcry by cleaners at Mzuzu University (MZUNI) as the students who are residing on campus are improperly disposing off used condoms inside and around many halls of residence.

Reports indicate that condom suffocation on campus is mainly propelled by residents of two hostels namely Male Kandahar-1 and 3 which was solely allocated to first year students for the rest of the semester.

The number of scattered and dumped used condoms dramatically raised on Friday, the day that first year students finished their examinations.

“It’s becoming something terrible to be a cleaner at Mzuzu University. Students are seeing each other naked like nobody’s business. Condoms all over,” remarked one male cleaner who did not want to be named.

Mzuni management could not be reached for comment.

