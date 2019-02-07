CMD warns of deregistration of political parties for failure to participate in polls

Centre for Multiparty Democracy (CMD) has warned that political parties which fails to participate in elections risks deregistration.

CMD executive director Kizito Tenthani said CMD is just waiting for a report from the registrar of political parties which has already asked political parties to give evidence that they had been participating in elections.

“If the political parties are not participating in the election, then this is against the law, this is against the Political Parties Act,” said Tenthani.

He said CMD will get the report from the registrar of Political Parties in November this year.

“All parties must ensure that they are working. CMD will do the verification of this exercise through the registrar of Political Parties. Political parties must ensure that they participate in elections especially in parliamentary and local government elections,” said Tenthani.

Political commentator Rafiq Hajat said this was a move in a right direction as some individuals create political parties for personal gains.

