Court blocks Malawi Revenue Authority on sale of houses

July 3, 2020 James Nthondo -Nyasa Times 1 Comment

Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) deputy commissioner general Roza Mbilizi and some officers connected to the Democratic Progressive Party ( DPP) offered each other institutional houses to buy at K30 million each but the High Court has issued an order stopping the  public tax collector  to sale the institutional houses they are occupying.

Kapoloma: Confirms court injunction has been served to MRA

The injunction was obtained by MRA  employees workers union and was ganted by High Court judge Charles Mkandwire.

Nyasa Times reported on February 26 2020 that Mbilizi  and MRA director of finance Sam Zuze agreed to share the houses with officers connected to DPP.

There was no independent valuation of the properties.

Some employees of MRA  claimed to court that the public tax-collector through a letter dated  February 26 2020 informed its 35 employees staying in the institutional houses in the cities of Blantyre, Lilongwe and Mzuzu that it intended to sell 27 institutional houses.

The letter asked the employees to allow people seeking to buy the houses to view them but the workers argued that they were not consulted.

MRA director of corporate affairs Steven Kapoloma confirmed the institution has been served  with a court injunction.

What was the reason of selling houses? kikkkkkkkkk you thought the D.P.P will continue?

