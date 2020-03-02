Court finds Chanthunya with case to answer over girlfriend murder: Perjury charge added

Murder suspect Misonzi Chanthunya, who is accused of murdering his alleged Zimbabwean girlfriend Linda Gasa in 2010, has been found with a case to answer at the High Court in Zomba.

The court has also allowed the State to amend the charge sheet and add two more counts of perjury and hindering the burial of a dead body to the cases Chanthunya is answering.

High Court Judge Zione Ntaba read the ruling on behalf of High Court Judge Ruth Chinangwa who is handling the case but was away on Monday, the day of the court ruling delivery.

Lead State lawyer, Steven Kayuni, said he was satisfied with how the case was progressing.

Defence lawyer, Michael Goba Chipeta, said he could not comment on the ruling as he was yet to get a full copy.

The case has received wide media coverage since Chamthunya allegedly killed the Zimbabwean woman who was studying at College of Accountancy in Blantyre.

Court records show that he poisoned the girlfriend in Mangochi where the two had gone to discuss a pregnancy and buried her body in a cottage.

It later transpired that Gasa did not have the pregnancy.

Chanthunya then fled to South Africa before he was extradited back to Malawi a few years ago to answer the murder charges.

