Court Turns Up the Heat: Akster Ordered to Defend Himself in Explosive Sex Abuse Case Involving Nine Young Men

The Blantyre Chief Resident Magistrate’s Court has delivered a decisive blow in a case that has gripped public attention, ruling that Dutch national Jan Willem Akster—also known as Wim Akster—has a case to answer on multiple counts of sodomy and gross indecency.

Chief Resident Magistrate Paul Chiotcha, in a firm and unequivocal ruling this morning, said the state has laid out sufficient evidence to push the case forward, forcing Akster to step into the dock and defend himself against five serious counts.

At the centre of the case are disturbing allegations involving nine young men—some beneficiaries of bursaries, others workers under the Timotheos Foundation in Chiradzulu and Nsanje between 2018 and 2020—where Akster served as Finance Director.

The court heard a troubling pattern: young men allegedly invited for harmless evening Uno card games at Akster’s residence, only for the gatherings to thin out, leaving one behind. What followed, according to testimony, was a shift from casual interaction to deeply uncomfortable and allegedly coercive encounters.

Witnesses painted a chilling picture of abuse masked as mentorship and generosity. The court heard claims of unwanted kisses, inappropriate touching, and pressure to engage in sexual acts, including oral sex. Some alleged they were given small sums of money—ranging from K4,000 to K6,000—along with meals or other favours, raising serious questions about manipulation and exploitation of vulnerability.

One witness recounted in stark detail how Akster allegedly forced himself on him in Nsanje, inserting his penis into the witness’s mouth. In a moment that underscored the complex power dynamics at play, the same witness told the court during cross-examination: “I welcomed him since he was my boss.”

Another witness described shock at being kissed by a fellow man, later alleging that Akster sent him love messages—further deepening the narrative of alleged grooming and psychological pressure. The testimonies, taken together, suggest a pattern that prosecutors argue was systematic, calculated, and hidden behind the façade of a charitable institution.

Akster, however, has pushed back against the allegations.

In a statement to police, he acknowledged certain acts but insists they were fully consensual, denying any form of coercion or abuse of authority. He maintains that no threats were ever made regarding bursaries or employment and has gone further to allege that some individuals within the foundation may have orchestrated false accusations against him.

The charges against him fall under Sections 153 and 156 of the Penal Code—provisions that carry heavy legal consequences. Section 153, which addresses unnatural offences, attracts a sentence of up to 14 years imprisonment, while Section 156, covering gross indecency between males, carries up to five years.

With the court now satisfied that there is enough evidence to proceed, the spotlight shifts squarely onto Akster. What began as allegations whispered in the shadows has now crystallized into a full legal battle—one that will test the credibility of witnesses, the strength of the defence, and the integrity of an institution once trusted to uplift vulnerable young lives.

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