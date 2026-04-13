Ansah Salutes Women as Pillars of Faith, Family and National Renewal

First Vice-President Jane Ansah has delivered a powerful tribute to women, declaring them the backbone of families and a decisive force in confronting the social challenges threatening Malawi’s moral and social fabric.

Speaking on Saturday in Lilongwe during the Central Africa provincial celebrations of the Mothers’ Union—held as part of the Anglican Church’s 150th anniversary—Ansah praised the women’s guild as a steadfast pillar of faith, service and transformation.

With conviction and clarity, Ansah said the Mothers’ Union’s tireless work in supporting women and children, promoting education and uplifting vulnerable communities is not just charitable—it is nation-building. She emphasized that their mission aligns directly with government’s vision of a stable, values-driven society.

“Through your work, you minister to the needs of women and children, support education and uplift the needy in the communities you serve. These acts of service demonstrate your commitment to both the church and the wider community,” she said, drawing applause from delegates.

A Pentecostal pastor herself, Ansah did not shy away from confronting hard truths. She commended the organisation’s fight against gender-based violence but challenged members to rise even higher—urging them to take the lead in addressing the growing crisis of mental health affecting families. Her message was clear: the battle for society’s soul is evolving, and women must remain at the forefront.

Mothers’ Union Malawi president Gloria Chembezi echoed Ansah’s sentiments, saying the vision of founder Mary Sumner continues to inspire generations of women to build strong marriages, raise children in faith and foster unity. She said the union has become a platform for purpose, leadership and national contribution, but stressed the urgent need for government to unlock greater access to loans to empower women economically.

Anglican Council in Malawi chairperson Bishop William Mchombo reinforced the call to action, urging members to confront modern threats to family stability—including social media abuse, betting, human trafficking and early marriages—with courage and leadership.

The high-profile event drew delegates from Malawi, Zambia, Zimbabwe and Botswana, underscoring the regional weight of the movement. It also forms part of the global Mothers’ Union 150th anniversary celebrations, with the main international gathering set for September in Durban, South Africa.

In a world grappling with shifting values and rising social pressures, Ansah’s message rang loud and unmistakable: empowered women are not just participants in society—they are its moral compass, its shield, and its future.

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