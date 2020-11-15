Covid-19 financial probe report over – Ombudsman

November 15, 2020 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

Ombudsman Martha Chizuma says a probe into how Covid-19 funds have been used by the government is over.

Ombudsman Martha Chizuma: Report ready

However, Chizuma could not say exactly when the report on investigations would be released.

She said her office has concluded compiling the final report though.

In April this year, the office commenced investigations after reports emerged that some public officers were abusing Covid-19 funds.

This report comes hot on the heels on allegations that the DPP led government abused the covid-19 money.

At this stage there allegations of lack of accountability, accessibility and responsiveness of services under the national covid-19 response plan for the month of March this year.

According to Chizuma her office will next week announce the date the report will be released.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
shares
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
mkaka
Ramaphosa ‘angry’ as Mkaka met Bushiri ahead of escape: Malawi, South Africa in diplomatic spat

Reports that Malawi's Foreign Affairs minister Eisenhower Mkaka met  controversial millionaire preacher Shepherd Bushiri  in South Africa hours before he fled...

Close