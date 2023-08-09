Defending champions Bullets fail to dislodge Silver and Chitipa United from top of 2023 TNM Super League 

TNM Super League champions, Nyasa Big Bullets — who are eyeing for their 5th consecutive TNM Super League title — drew 0-0 with Mafco FC today and squandered the chance to dislodge Silver Strikers and Chitipa United at the top of the 2023 season.

Silver Strikers and team of the moment in the 2023 TNM Super League season, Chitipa United, share 32 points at the top but are separated by goal difference.

Chitipa United beat Karonga United 2-0 on Sunday from goals scored by Ramadan Mtafu and China Chirwa while Silver Strikers managed to overcome Blue Eagles 2-1 through Chinsisi Maonga and Stain Davie while the cops of Nankhaka’s consolation was courtesy of Lanken Mwale.

From 16 games played of 9 wins, 5 draws and 2 losses in which they scored 24 goals against 9, Silver are at the top while Chitipa United have won 10, drew 2 and lost 4 and from their goals scored and conceded, the difference is 7 while Silver Strikers is 13.

The defending champions are third with 31 points 16 games of 8 wins, 7 draws and 1 loss in which they scored 28 goals against 8.

Meanwhile, Mighty Wanderers drew 1-1 with Red Lions on Wednesday at Kamuzu Stadium while Extreme FC drew 0-0 with Civil Service United.

The Nomads are 4th with 29 points from 8 wins, 5 draws, 3 losses — scoring 18 goals and conceding 8 while Civil Service United are 6th with 20 points with 5th place occupied by Ekwendeni Hammers (24 points).

Perching in the relegation zone are Red Lions 14th (14 points), Mighty Tigers (15th) and debutantes Extreme FC 16th with single digit 10 points from 2 wins, 4 draws and 10 losses.

Nyasa Big Bullets go into the second round with their eyes on their shoulders as they gun for the 5th consecutive title of the total of 16 since the inception of the top flight league. Formerly named Bata Bullets, Total Bullets and Bakili Bullets, they were the inaugural champions in 1986, followed by 1991, 1992, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019, 2020-21, 2022.

Silver Strikers follow at 8 (1993, 1994, 1996, 2008, 2010, 2011–12, 2012-13 and 2013.

Mighty Wanderers won it six times (1990, 1995, 1997, 1998, 2006 and 2017); ESCOM United twice (2007, 2010–11); and once by Admarc Tigers (1989); Civo United ((1987); MDC United (1988); Kamuzu Barracks (2016).

Interestingly, none has beaten the record as top goalscorer since Big Bullets former striker, Ganizani Malunga who scored 28 in 2002/03 season while Mighty Wanderers’ former player Aggrey Kanyenda came close with 26 in 2005-06 as well as Heston Munthali then for MDC United with 24 in 2001/02.

The Bullets’ Hassan Kajoke and Silver’s Khuda Muyaba hit the net 21 times — 2020-21 for Kajoke and 2019 for Muyaba.

Their Bullets 2022 runners-up are Blue Eagles with 2016 champions Kamuzu Barracks on third place; Mighty Wanderers finished 4th position and Silver Strikers on 5th.

