Delamere House fire injures 1

One person was rushed to Blantyre Adventist Hospital after getting injured in the morning fire at Delamere House in Blantyre.

Blantyre police spokesperson Augustus Nkhwazi said the person, who is yet to be identified, was cut by flying glass during the inferno in the Pakachere Health and Development offices in the building.

“We will know the extent of the injuries when we see the hospital report,” said Nkhwazi.

He said the police and fire experts were on the ground to establish the cause of the fire.

A manager with the building said in a separate interview the fire was started by an electric spark in the Pakachere Health and Development offices in the building.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :