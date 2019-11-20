Department of parks signs MoU with Kasungu communities

The Department of National Parks and Wildlife has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Kasungu communities surrounding Kasungu National Park to encourage them to help in curbing poaching.

Speaking after signing the MoU with Kasungu Wildlife Conservation for Community Development (KAWICCODA), Director of National Parks and Wildlife, Brighton Kumchedwa said that the department has noted that foreigners employ local people for poaching.

He said the department had embarked on establishing wildlife conservation committees to help curb poaching and will be receiving 25 percent of revenue generated from the national park.

“Upon realizing that people around the park were encroaching and poaching we thought it wise to establish committees and sign MoU with them. They will be getting 25 percent of the money we make per month so that they might feel part of the ownership of the park,” said Kumchedwa.

Kumchedwa also disclosed plans of restocking Kasungu National Park with more wildlife which will be taken from Liwonde National Park, next year.

Traditional Authority (T/A) Chulu assured the department that chiefs surrounding the park would make sure that the park stays protected.

Director of Administration for Kasungu District Council, Thomas Chigwenembe said the council would provide full support to the department to make sure that the park has been restored and populated with animals as before.

