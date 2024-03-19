Desperate passport applicant confirms that printing has started, but the process is slow

A desperate passport seeker has penned confirming that Immigration Department has started printing the document, however, he has noted that, being in its initial phase, the process is a bit slow but employees there are working hard and knocking as late as 11pm.

Writing in response to blogger Onjezeni Kenani Facebook page, the desperate seek wrote:

“I was in desperate need of a passport and I was one of the people that kept going to immigration to check. Last week Thursday I dashed to immigration only to find that printing had started 30 mins prior to my coming. There weren’t a lot of people. I quickly dashed from passport officer’s to make payment and get the biometrics done.

“I have no connections but I picked my passport the next day. Since it was their first day trying out there were technical glitches here and there Komabe the team tried their best one Henderson kwetekwete ah so good he kept trying sorry madam tidikile technician etc we left immigration around 6 pm and I learned that the team knocked off at 11pm just finalize things. I just wanted to say thank you for speaking for us. Zikutheka ndithu,” he said.

