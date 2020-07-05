Diaspora commends Chakwera for swift move over Malawi Independence Day cancellation over Covid-19 threat

July 5, 2020 Nyasa Times Reporter 9 Comments

The Malawi Congress Party  (MCP) Diaspora Network, an external wing of  one of the parties in Tonse alliance government has commended the President Lazarus Chakwera over his swift move in declaring that the Independence Day celebrations that were scheduled for Monday July 6th at Bingu stadium be cancelled due to growing numbers of coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic cases.

Some MCP diaspora executives with Chakwera

Speaking to Nyasa Times, the spokesperson of the group Chalo Mvula said President Chakwera should be commended for a decision that will potentially save so many lives.

“We in diaspora, especially in UK and USA we have seen how devastating this virus can be. We have seen mistakes that were made by governments such as in the UK where they took longer before cancelling public gatherings which led to many people getting infected.

“It is good to see Malawi government getting to grips and facing this invisible enemy head on”

Mvula said it is the prayer of those in Diaspora that things don’t turn worse for Malawi as currently our hospitals are not fully equipped to cater for growing numbers of patients.

He said this Independence day cancellation is already a testament of the servant leadership that the leaders of Tonse alliance,  Chakwera and vice-president Saulos  Chilima promised to Malawians.

“Since his national address on Friday, there had been growing calls for the President to carefully consider cancelling the independence day celebrations and after reports of the escalating numbers, the president has listened and made this bold move,” added Mvula.

President Chakwera on Friday announced social distancing measures that would have seen only 20000 people grace July 6 celebrations. He cited the impact of coronavirus (Covid-19) that has got worse in the past three weeks. Malawi has so far registered over 1500 cases with 17 people confirmed dead.

Chakwera urged Malawians to maintain good hygiene by regularly washing their hands, or using hand sanitizers, wearing masks  and to adhere to social distancing measures

Meanwhile, Tonse alliance politician Frank Tumpale Mwenifumbo made an announcement on his social media page that he had been diagnosed with the virus

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

9
Leave a Reply

avatar
7 Comment threads
2 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
9 Comment authors
IgbuduJabir JabirNambuma GirlMwaramwasasazuza Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Igbudu
Guest
Igbudu

No irony in that, anybody could have done it, ngati tinalephera upita ku ma olympics whats that?

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Mwaramwasa
Guest
Mwaramwasa

Kkkkkkk timanena paja kuti izi sichimodzimodzi ndi kuyendetsa ka mpingo. Running a Government is a serious business. Ana acheepa awa!

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
sazuza
Guest
sazuza

We thank God that He restrained the situation until election processes were over. We needed a new government. we could not afford to have a government with thugs up to this hour

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Wawa
Guest
Wawa

Politicians come out in the open now and apologize to the Nation for misleading them on Covid 19. During the run up to Presidential Election you Guys boldly told the masses that there was no Covid 19 in Malawi. According to u Covid was just a Cooked up DPP propaganda. Everybody believed you and they went all out attended ur Rallies in large numbers. See now? How many people did u expose to the Virus ? Unfortunately, Today, we are told UTM has lost a whole Secretary General to the same Covid. Too bad. May Heavens have mercy on Us.… Read more »

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Nambuma Girl
Guest
Nambuma Girl

DPP Cadet, your President is one who is greedy. We are all in this situation.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Nyau
Guest
Nyau

Kkkkkkkkkk

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Ngombwax
Guest
Ngombwax

Uchindere! Never congratulate politicians for simply correcting their own mistakes. This will create new kamuzus and ngwazis. We can’t afford that. M’phechepeche mwa njobvu ……

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Zoonadi
Guest
Zoonadi

Great move, Malawians support this idea!

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Jabir Jabir
Guest
Jabir Jabir

This Government is useless.

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
shares