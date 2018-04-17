Dowa Chief back to school after 17 year of dropping out

Senior Group Village Head woman Jonasi whose real name is Chifuniro Ndelamani of Traditional Authority Mponela in Dowa district is back to school in Form One at Mpando Community Day Secondary School (CDSS) after 17 years of dropping out from school.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi News Agency Thursday, Senior Group Jonasi said she dropped out from school while in Form Two in 2000 at Tchawale CDSS to take over the chieftaincy of her grandmother, who at that time was aged and not able to discharge her duties well.

Jonasi said she made up her mind to enroll in Form One at Mpando CDSS in the district because of her involvement in many forums where she is asked to stand and deliver speeches.

She recalled that while she was in the Girl’s Empowerment Committee, she was meeting several English people from UNFPA, however, she failed to mix with them freely and was using her interpreter for proper communication, a development which has been paining her for years and think of going back to school.

Jonasi has an ambition of getting into the Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (LUANAR) and become a prominent farmer.

Born on 11th October, 1974, Jonasi who looks younger than her age is happily married to Katsache and is blessed with 5 children and 2 grandchildren.

At Mpando CDSS, she performs all school activities such as sweeping, mopping and cleaning toilets just the same as all other female students are supposed to do, but she says she however feels ashamed to be called’ Madam” by fellow students.

Jonasi said she went back to school not as a Chief but a student and has encouraged fellow chiefs to go back to school.

She is calling upon all well-wishers to come in and assist her with school fees, uniform and books to enable her learn better in class and become a role model.

Senior Group Jonasi is in a class of 18 students and her favourite subjects are English, Mathematics, Agriculture and Physics.

Besides performing motherly duties at home, she is a member of the Women Guild of Nkhoma CCAP mission and during her free time, she enjoys playing netball.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :