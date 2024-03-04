DPP accuses Chakwera of politicizing Zomba-Chingale-Machinga road

March 4, 2024

DPP vice president for the east, Bright Msaka, has blamed the Tonse-led government for failing to commence construction of the Zomba-Chingale-Machinga road.

He says the party’s president, Arthur Peter Mutharika, already laid the foundation stone for the project, but the government is failing because it has politicised the project.

Msaka says if returned to the government, the DPP will complete the project to ease the mobility challenges people in the districts are facing.

