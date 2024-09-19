DPP at Katoto, MCP at Ekwendeni same day: SG Mukhito unhappy, asks MCP to reschedule

Secretary General of the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Peter Mukhito has written Secretary General for the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP) asking him to you consider rescheduling their rally at Ekwendeni as it is very close to Katoto where DPP is also holding its rally.

He wrote on Facebook: “I am writing to bring to your attention a concern that has arisen regarding upcoming political events. As you may be aware, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has planned a rally at Katoto Freedom Park in Mzuzu City this coming Saturday, immediately following our convention. This rally is crucial for our members, particularly those coming from Chitipa, Karonga, Rumphi, and Mzimba North, many of whom will be travelling through Ekwendeni to attend.”

He added: “It has come to our attention, with some concern, that the MCP has also scheduled a rally at Ekwendeni Trading Centre in Mzimba on the same day. Given the proximity of Ekwendeni to Mzuzu and its strategic importance, this coinciding event may cause unnecessary tension between our parties, as well as logistical challenges for our respective supporters.

“We sincerely believe in maintaining a peaceful and cooperative political environment, and we hope this scheduling is a mere coincidence rather than an intentional act to create conflict. With that in mind, we kindly request that you consider this matter and explore the possibility of adjusting the timing or location of the MCP rally to avoid any potential strain between our parties,” he wrote.

There hasn’t been any immediate response from MCP Secretary General Richard Chimwendo.

