DPP calls Chakwera a failure, accuses Parliament Speaker of protecting Nankhumwa

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) accused the President Lazarus Chakwera government of instilling false hopes in Malawians when they know that a lot has gone worse since the Tonse Alliance administration assumed power in 2020.

Speaking during a press briefing at Golden Peacock Hotel in Lilongwe on Friday, leader of DPP in Parliament Mary Navicha also accused Speaker of Parliament Catherine Gotani-Hara of deliberately clinging to Mulanje Central legislator Kondwani Nankhumwa as Leader of Opposition to weaken the bloc.

“They know that they have failed in many things that is why they are using the Speaker to bulldoze Nankhumwa as Leader of Opposition (LoP) because they know that he is weak so they want a weak opposition,” said Navicha

But on Monday, the Speaker explained that despite the party disowning and removing Nankhumwa as LoP, she cannot act otherwise because there is a court injunction.

“Honourable members, this House will still recognise Honourable Kondwani Nankhumwa as Leader of Opposition. I know DPP wants to replace him but my hands are tied because there is an injunction which needs to be vacated first,” she said.

The injunction was obtained to restrain DPP from removing Nankhumwa as LoP and replace him with Mulanje South West legislator George Chaponda.

At the press briefing, where various officials took turns to discredit the Tonse Alliance administration, Navicha was accompanied by other DPP MPs including Chaponda, Thyolo South West MP Chimwemwe Chipungu, Rumphi North MP Jappie Mhango, the party’s secretary general Clement Mwale, and regional governor for North the Rev Christopher Mzomera Ngwira.

