DPP governor, two others arrested over missing albino in Phalombe

July 17, 2018 16 Comments

Malawi Police have arrested a ruling Democrtaic Progressive Party (DPP) constituency governor for Phalombe North West Patrick Chinawa and two others as part of on-going investigations to find out what happened to 12-year-old albino teenager Joseph Kachingwe who went missing on after attending independence day celebrations on 6 July.

Victims of a growing trade in albino body parts.

National Police spokesperson James Kadadzera told Nyasa Times that the three suspects join the teenager’s mother, stepfather, aunt and two uncles who were arrested last week.

Said Kadadzera: “I don’t know [the suspects] political positions but what I know is that we have arrested eight individuals who we strongly believe know something as far as the missing boy is concerned.”

The suspects are the mother Mary Nankhuku (43), the stepfather Humprey Elia (29), Beaton Tabwali (63), EniphatChinawa (35), Patrick Chinawa (38), Julius Mkhwayi (31), Steve Chauma (32) and Joseph Mankhokwe (42).

A source close to the investigations told Nyasa Times that the stepfather confessed to abducting and killing the teenager but the boy whom he implicated deny any involvement.

But Kadadzera said investigations are on-going as neither the boy nor his remains have been found.

“Police are working tooth and nail to bring all the culprits to light and end this barbaric act of terrorising people with albinism in Malawi,” he said.

Meanwhile, the case was on Monday committed to the High Court where the suspects took their pleas on charges of conspiracy and kidnapping/abducting with intent to murder.

Malawi has experienced a spike in violent attacks on people with albinism over the past four years.

In many cases those with albinism are targeted for their body parts to be used in witchcraft.

The genetic hereditary disorder causes a partial or total absence of pigmentation in the skin, hair and eyes — as a result albinos often experience eye problems and have a heightened risk of skin cancer.

In a June 28 report, rights group Amnesty International said that since November 2014 there have been 148 crimes reported against people with albinism that have claimed at least 21 lives.

Just 30 percent of those attacks have been properly investigated, according to official statistics, with only one murder and one attempted murder case successfully prosecuted.

Of the 600 cases of violence against albinos in 28 African countries, Malawi accounted for nearly a third.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

16
Leave a Reply

avatar
15 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
1 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
16 Comment authors
NabandaDzikoANANVERUWA AKUMALOWACognitive Dissonance TheoryLEGO Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Nabanda
Guest
Nabanda

May God Almighty intervene on this pathetic situation…

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Dziko
Guest
Dziko

Most of these thugs join DPP to hide their thuggery please castrate them!! We are tired of these thugs. Some of them use vehicles with no number plates putting whatever nonsense on the number plates and go scot free.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
ANANVERUWA AKUMALOWA
Guest
ANANVERUWA AKUMALOWA

I meneyotu ndiye DPP yomwe ndimaidziwa ine matsiku ano apolisi agwireni muwa mange ndipo musaopsezedwe ayi after all go and catch BIG ONE wankulu waoyo mukumudziwa inuyo sindimutchula koma muvaileni fast kikikikiki mwaluza basi

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Cognitive Dissonance Theory
Guest
Cognitive Dissonance Theory

Everyone is killing albinos Church, Police, Clinicians, Parents, Relatives, Politicians… where are these people going to live. This is sad. The people who are doing this deserve a firing squad.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
LEGO
Guest
LEGO

Most of these Albino cases the culprits are DPP gurus no wonder these killings will not stop because the above are protecting these thugs.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Aka
Guest
Aka

There is need of independent investigations. The way things are being done by our police, somebody will be shielded> The case of a priest, Thomas Muhosha of Zomba Diocese is just part of this very scheme.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
WINA RUMPHI
Guest
WINA RUMPHI

So this is all about DPP works ……now I understand why there is little effort in curbing this malpractic

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
James
Guest
James

Anzathu a DPP ndichoncho kupha anthu

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Becks
Guest
Becks

Most atrocities are perptrated by political amd business gurus who are often untouchable. very sad

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
wodyazake akibe mulandu
Guest
wodyazake akibe mulandu

nKHANI IYI ONE OF THE BIG FISH IS THEIR -kOMA MWANA KUMUTENGA ZONSE ABALE SAMBIIZITU -MKUMATI MULEMELA PANSI PANO NDITHU

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago

More From Nyasatimes