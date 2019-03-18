DPP, MCP clash in Lower Shire: Cadets uproot opposition flags, use guns to scare

There was tension in the Lower Shire on Monday when supporters of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) clashed and DPP cadets used guns to shoot in the air to scare the opposition members and uprooted MCP flags.
The DPP supporters clad in their party colours and T-shirts were uprooting flags of MCP in Nsanje and Chikwawa ahead of President Peter Mutharika’s visit in the areas to see flood victims.
Nsanje Lalanje MCP legislator Lawrence Sitolo said DPP supporters uprooted MCP flags. He said the development angered MCP supporters who protested.
“DPP supporters came in a vehicle and uprooted all MCP flags along the way. MCP supporters responded to protect party material but they used violence,” Sitolo said.
The DPP Cadets pulled guns to shoot in the air to scare MCP supporters who were dispersed and they went on uprooting the flags.
DPP spokesman Nicholous dismissed the reports, saying no such a thing took place.
But eye witnesses said there were running battles after their flags were uprooted. They said the situation calmed down later after Abida Mia, wife to MCP deputy president Sidik Mia, called for restraint from the opposition members.
Mia said some people in blue colours were seen travelling around in a pickup and were up to something evil including uprooting MCP flags.
This is early political violence as the nation is gearing up to the 2014 tripartite elections.
APM and DPP act like they have never seen civilization in their lives. Why did Peter Mutharika spent most of hus life time in USA, and come back home only to be have as if he has been in Chitipa or Nsanje?
MEC you better act on this otherwise you’re party to this.
MPAKANA AYAMBA KUKHALA NDI MFUTI – UWU NDIYE MUVI OYANGANIRA MR. PRESIDENT. tITHENDIZENI NDITHU. THIS IS CIVIL WAR YOUR CADENTS ARE INStigating. Zoopya inu mwakula mwatha, mukufuna mulisiye dzikoli in a bloody war, Mr Dausi backing evil doers in your DPP camp wont make things right even for your, This civil you are creating will affect all of us, Better advise your boys properly. Apolisi amanga ndani pamenepa, noone. This is an indication that this situation is already out of hand ngati apolice a kumawaopa ma cadets.
anthu osamva awa koma sibwino choncho ndale zoipa
DPP IS SUFFERING, THE ONLY THING THESE PEOPLE CAN DO IS TO SCARE THE OTHER PARTIES TO GET SCARED OF THEM, TIME IS RUNNING OUT FOR THEIR BOGUS PRESIDENT TO BE OUSTED BY MCP OR UTM.
I hope you uproot the mind set too. Flags do not vote. Change is ciming
Eti mPAKA MFUTI iiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiZOOPSA SO WHERE IS THE POLICE DOING
mupeza polekela, mukuona ngati dziko ndi la ma cadets,