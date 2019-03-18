DPP, MCP clash in Lower Shire: Cadets uproot opposition flags, use guns to scare

There was tension in the Lower Shire on Monday when supporters of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) clashed and DPP cadets used guns to shoot in the air to scare the opposition members and uprooted MCP flags.

The DPP supporters clad in their party colours and T-shirts were uprooting flags of MCP in Nsanje and Chikwawa ahead of President Peter Mutharika’s visit in the areas to see flood victims.

Nsanje Lalanje MCP legislator Lawrence Sitolo said DPP supporters uprooted MCP flags. He said the development angered MCP supporters who protested.

“DPP supporters came in a vehicle and uprooted all MCP flags along the way. MCP supporters responded to protect party material but they used violence,” Sitolo said.

The DPP Cadets pulled guns to shoot in the air to scare MCP supporters who were dispersed and they went on uprooting the flags.

DPP spokesman Nicholous dismissed the reports, saying no such a thing took place.

But eye witnesses said there were running battles after their flags were uprooted. They said the situation calmed down later after Abida Mia, wife to MCP deputy president Sidik Mia, called for restraint from the opposition members.

Mia said some people in blue colours were seen travelling around in a pickup and were up to something evil including uprooting MCP flags.

This is early political violence as the nation is gearing up to the 2014 tripartite elections.

