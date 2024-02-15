DPP Navicha defies Speaker: Refuses to respond to SONA in parliament, says she did already through media

February 15, 2024 Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

Leader of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Mary Navicha has defied the direction given by the Speaker of Parliament Gotani Hara to respond to the State of Nation Address (Sona) in the chamber today, saying she already so through the media outside parliament building.

Mary Navicha

DPP didn’t respond to the Sona on Tuesday because Navicha and others were suspended from Parliament for two days for causing disruption in the House.

 

However, after DPP was given a chance to deliver their response to the Sona this afternoon, Navicha said their response was already delivered outside Parliament to Malawians through the media.

 

Parliament has since proceeded with other business.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Court sentences man to 5 years imprisonment for tampering with Escom apparatus without authority

The Principal Resident Magistrate court in Lilongwe has sentenced Paul Matekenya, five years imprisonment for tampering with Electricity Supply Corperation...

Close