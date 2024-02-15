DPP Navicha defies Speaker: Refuses to respond to SONA in parliament, says she did already through media

Leader of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Mary Navicha has defied the direction given by the Speaker of Parliament Gotani Hara to respond to the State of Nation Address (Sona) in the chamber today, saying she already so through the media outside parliament building.

DPP didn’t respond to the Sona on Tuesday because Navicha and others were suspended from Parliament for two days for causing disruption in the House.

However, after DPP was given a chance to deliver their response to the Sona this afternoon, Navicha said their response was already delivered outside Parliament to Malawians through the media.

Parliament has since proceeded with other business.

