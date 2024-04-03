DPP postpones Bingu’s memorial service

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) says the memorial service in honour of the late President, Bingu wa Mutharika, has been postponed.

In a statement, DPP spokesperson Shadric Namalomba says this follows advice from the Mutharika family that one of the members, Arthur Masamba, lost a wife recently who was laid to rest on March 29, 2024.

Masamba himself corroborated this morning that he was mourning the departed wife after a media inquiry on the service’s preparations.

The DPP and the family have for years been conducting the services on April 5, at Mpumulo wa Bata mausoleum in Thyolo, the day Bingu died. He succumbed to cardiac arrest while in office in 2012.

