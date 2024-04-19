DPP to petition MEC and Courts over voter registration 

Victor Musowa, Member of Parliament for Mulanje Bale said the party will go to the courts if MEC does not address the issue properly.

He explained this during a three day national registration sensitisation road shows which started in Blantyre on Thursday.

The road shows are aimed at raising awareness for people to go and register as well as replaced lost or stolen national id’s to be allowed to vote next year.

Musowa said: “Every Malawian needs to be given an opportunity to vote in the upcoming 2025 elections.”

He explained the registration in the southern region has several challenges which will hinder others not to vote: “first MEC is saying every one who wants to vote has to register but the registration centres are not enough, they are sparsely placed.

“The whole of a constituency has two centres. People are having to walk long distances.

“The equipments are not performing well, meaning plenty Malawians will not register. So we are going to petition MEC and if they are not going to accept, we are going to petition the courts to properly review this because constitutionally everyone above 18 years needs to be given a chance to vote.”

He emphasized the party will field Arthur Peter Mutharika saying he has been tried, tested and proven to be experienced.

“Times like these needs players that have been tried. You can not take a penalty and a give it to a newcomer.

“2025 elections are like scoring a penalty, we need someone who is experienced and has expertise and Professor Peter Mutharika will deliver.”

This phase of national registration sensitisation road shows will end on Sunday in Mulanje.