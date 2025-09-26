DPP Warns its Supporters: Condemns ‘ADADI’ number plates, Harassing MBC Reporters & Scramble for ‘Migodi’ 

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has cautioned its supporters to celebrate responsibly and avoid conduct that could tarnish the party’s image or undermine national stability, following its victory in the September 16 General Elections.

In a strongly worded statement dated September 26, 2025, Secretary General Peter Mukhito condemned reports of harassment of Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) staff, insults directed at members of the judiciary, and acts such as scrambling for “migodi” at depots and markets, as well as the illegal registration of “ADADI” number plates.

“These behaviors are not only unacceptable but recall the same conduct that led to us being voted out of government in 2020,” Mukhito warned.

He reminded supporters that President-elect Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika is a symbol of peace and national unity, urging all party members to reflect those values in their celebrations.

“As we celebrate our victory, I urge everyone to do so responsibly, maintaining respect for the rule of law, our institutions, and each other. Let us demonstrate dignity and civility that will reinforce our commitment to a better Malawi,” he stated.

The DPP’s message comes amid heightened celebrations across the country after Mutharika’s win, but also growing concerns that unruly conduct by some supporters risks overshadowing the party’s return to power.

