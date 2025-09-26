Kula’s Niobium Discovery a Game-Changer for Malawi

Malawi may be sitting on one of the world’s most important minerals of the future after Australian miner Kula Gold discovered a rich niobium deposit at its Wozi project in Rumphi.

Niobium is a rare metal mainly used to make high-strength steel for things like bridges, pipelines, cars, and even skyscrapers. It is also critical for new green technologies, including renewable energy and electric vehicles. Right now, Brazil controls over 90% of the global supply, making the world eager for new sources.

Kula’s soil sampling at Wozi has revealed a large and high-grade anomaly, with some of the highest results ever recorded in Malawi. Early studies show parts of the deposit could be wide and shallow, meaning it could be mined at lower costs.

For Malawi, this discovery could be a turning point. If drilling confirms a large resource, it would open the door for the country to become a new supplier of niobium at a time when global demand is rising fast. Experts say demand is expected to grow by nearly 25% by 2030.

The project’s location is also ideal—just two kilometres from the M1 highway and close to the Nacala Rail Corridor, which connects to Mozambique’s deep-water port. That means Malawi could easily move the mineral to international markets.

Kula will begin its first drilling program in November. If successful, this project could bring jobs, infrastructure, and foreign investment, while placing Malawi on the global map as a critical minerals player.

For a country looking to diversify its economy beyond agriculture and uranium, Wozi could be the spark that lights up a new mining future.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :