Mutharika Hails Chakwera’s Statesmanship, Calls for Unity After Hotly Contested Polls

President-elect Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has praised Malawi Congress Party (MCP) leader Dr. Lazarus Chakwera for conceding defeat in the just-ended September 16 general elections, describing the gesture as an act of true statesmanship that deserves the highest respect.

Speaking from his residence in Blantyre in his first national address since being declared winner, Mutharika said the election battle is now behind the nation and the time has come to rebuild and transform Malawi together.

“This election is over. Competition is over. It is now time to unite and deliver for our people,” he said, extending a hand of cooperation to all Malawians regardless of their political affiliations.

Mutharika also commended the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) for what he termed a professional and credible handling of the elections, in a vote that had been closely watched both at home and abroad for its transparency.

But the President-elect struck a tough tone on public service, warning civil servants involved in dubious activities to immediately desist, stressing that his government will not tolerate corruption or malpractice.

With Malawians still fresh from the high-stakes election, Mutharika’s call for unity signals a desire to shift the national mood from division to progress—a message that could define the opening chapter of his presidency.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :