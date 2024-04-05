DPP Wrangles Continue, as Nankhumwa Closing Remarks in Parliament hijacked

April 5, 2024 Lovemore Khomo Be the first to comment

Leader of Opposition Kondwani Nankhumwa failed to make closing remarks to Parliament on Friday, after Speaker Catherine Gotani Hara first recognized the de facto leader Mary Navicha.

Mary Navicha

After Navicha’s address, Speaker had recognized Nankhumwa but he denied to make his remarks and described the process as ” an Irregular” and shouldn’t have happened.

Nankhumwa therefore sat down, then recognized the Speaker recognized Leader of the House Richard Chimwendo Banda to address the House.

During Navicha’s address there was continued background noises from Nankhumwa’s DPP side and a section of government side, until the Speaker intervened through uncited section of a standing order.

But in her remarks, Navicha raised an issue of shortages of drugs in the country’s hospital where patients are returned home and buy drugs for their sicknesses.

“We are waiting the implementation of new budget from government and Malawians benefit from it. Maybe people can have confidence over what government would bring fourth.” said Navicha.

She therefore emphasized that Democratic Progressive Party-DPP is coming back to clear what calls it the mess that MCP government has created.

Meanwhile, during his closing remarks, Leader of the House Richard Chimwendo Banda told the House that the Tonse Government will continue to work for Malawians and persue various developments in he country.

