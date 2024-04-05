Government has suspended the exportation of raw soya due to low production.

Secretary for Trade Christina Zakeyo says in a statement the decision to restrict the exports has been made following an assessment of soya bean production for the current agricultural production season

Zakeyo says the assessment shows a 20% decline in production of soya, attributed to adverse weather conditions.

She adds the move aims to support local industries in the soya value chain to access the soya beans as it is the main raw material in the production processes of by-products which include cooking oil, soya cake among others

“Following this ban, all previous licences on exportation of Raw Soya Beans that were issued by the Ministry under the Control of Goods Act are hereby revoked and will not be valid from 8th April, 2024,” reads the statement.

