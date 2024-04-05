Govt legislator withdrews motion seeking to fire parliamentary Agriculture Committee chair

Dedza central MP Joshua Malango (MCP) has withdrawn a motion which was seeking to remove Blantyre City South East lawmaker Sameer Suleman (DPP) as Chairperson for Agriculture Committee of Parliament.

Malango wanted Suleman removed as chairperson for the committee, citing indiscipline and erratic behaviour.

Leader of the House Richard Chimwendo Banda told the House that the government side had a talk with the opposition and they settled on withdrawing the motion.

Meanwhile, the opposition Democratic Progressive Party has reversed its decision to remove Werani Chilenga from the Natural Resources Committee of Parliament.

This has in the process buried a motion brought by Nkhatabay North MP Chrissie Kalamula requesting reinstatement of Chilenga.

