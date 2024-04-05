FAWEMA introduces Puberty Books in schools to promote sexual reproductive health rights

Forum for Women Educationalists in Malawi (FAWEMA) has introduced a Puberty Books to equip learners in primary and secondary schools with life skills especially on Sexual reproductive health and Rights (SRHR).

The books have been distributed to 43 schools in the districts of Lilongwe, Dowa and Ntchisi.

Board Chairperson of FAWEMA, Dr Maggie Madimbo said in Salima during a three-day training of stakeholders on Value Clarification and Attitude Transformation (VCAT) on Life Skills and discuss the content of the booklets.

She said the book will among other things help young boys and girls to acquire life skills that will help keep them in school and complete their education.

“We would like our stakeholders to understand the content that is being delivered in schools and enable them to continue with support and guidance in delivering life skills education effectively,” she said.

Madimbo believed that good working relationship to support girls and women to acquire education, training and skills will make children become productive citizens of the country.

The book which has been developed under Innovation in Health Rights and Development (Iheard) project will be used by learners in school clubs.

Lilongwe District Interfaith Coordinating Committee (DIAC) Chairperson, Pastor Mastar Kachigunda welcomed the book saying it will help boys and girls to have access to information SRHR.

“Apart from other forums, the book will act as a guide to assist the adolescents to have knowledge and make decisions in their life skills,” he said.

However, the books target adolescents aged 10 and 14 in primary schools and 15 -19 in secondary schools to help them gain knowledge on their rights so they can make informed choices about lives and bodies.

