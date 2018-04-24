DPP‘s Mangochi official quits over anti-Muslim rants

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Mangochi District Campaign Director, Wellington Mangulenje, has withdrawn his membership from the party with immediate effect following Islamophobic comments made by the party’s Eastern Regional Governor Julius Paipi .

Paipi reportedly claimed Islam was ‘evil’ the religion of violence and that voting for Malawi Congress Party (MCP) with Sidik Mia, a Muslim, is like voting for a war in 2019.

In a letter addressed to Paipi, Secretary General of the party and DPP’s District Governor, Mangulenje said he was saddened by the remarks made against Muslims.

Mangulenje said he is saddened by the remarks Paipi made at one of the rallies, saying as a leader he was supposed to show leadership and seek to unite communities, not divide them.

“l recall all that unity and togetherness is what our late father Prof Bingu Wa Mutharika used to preach and advocate through his favourite song of ‘ Tiyende Pamodzi ndi Mtima Umodzi’…,” reads the letter in part.

Mangulenje said he cannot be party to the seeds of hatred being sown by the party’s senior officials, saying such “divisive utterances” have no room in our “modern politics.”

According to Mangulenje, he was born to a Christian father and a Muslim mother.

DPP Secretary General Greselder Jeffrey and the party’s spokesperson Francis Kasaila could not immediately comment.

