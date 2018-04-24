DPP‘s Mangochi official quits over anti-Muslim rants

April 24, 2018 Zawadi Chilunga - Nyasa Times 24 Comments

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Mangochi District Campaign Director, Wellington Mangulenje, has withdrawn his membership  from the party with immediate effect following  Islamophobic comments made by  the party’s Eastern Regional Governor Julius Paipi .

PP Eastern Region Governor, Julius Paipi accused of making offensive remarks again Muslims

Paipi reportedly  claimed Islam was ‘evil’  the religion of violence  and that voting for Malawi Congress Party (MCP)  with Sidik Mia, a Muslim, is like voting for a war in 2019.

In a letter addressed to Paipi, Secretary General of the party and DPP’s District Governor, Mangulenje said he was saddened by the remarks made against Muslims.

Mangulenje said he is saddened by the remarks Paipi made at one of the rallies, saying as a leader he was supposed to  show leadership and seek to unite communities, not divide them.

“l recall all that unity and togetherness is what our late father Prof Bingu Wa Mutharika used to preach and advocate through his favourite song of ‘ Tiyende Pamodzi ndi Mtima Umodzi’…,” reads the letter in part.

Mangulenje said he cannot be party to the seeds of hatred being sown by the party’s senior officials, saying such  “divisive utterances”  have no room in our “modern politics.”

According to Mangulenje, he was born to a Christian father and a Muslim mother.

DPP Secretary General Greselder Jeffrey and  the party’s spokesperson Francis Kasaila could not immediately comment.

PAWEME
The words of the DPP governor have been taken out of context by Mia supporters because they desperately want to use religion for campaign purposes. It will end up backfiring on them.

2 hours ago
LEGO
HOW?

1 hour ago
PAWEME
The DPP governor made the remarks in the context of Mia telling Muslims to vote for MCP. Now, the usual suspects have jumped on the remarks with no reference to what Mia was saying or has been saying in order to portray him (the DPP governor) as anti-Islam and by implication the DPP. What they want to achieve is ensure that Mia or MCP gets support based on the notion that DPP is against Muslims. Such type of campaign can lead to violence. It is a fact that Mia is trying to attract support from the Muslim fraternity but ask… Read more »
1 hour ago
Gulewamkulu
Tiyenazoni mulira Simunati.

3 hours ago
Wanda
One day it is about age, another it is about Islam… but those who are inflaming these things should know that people are not foolish. Mia and Chakwera think they are clever.

4 hours ago
Mwale
Yes they are! Because they cannot say such divisive remarks.

2 hours ago
LEGO
How are they inflaming it,is PETER not old?Even though i am not in Mangochi now but i got friends from there who told me that your guy from DPP did say those remarks against muslem

1 hour ago
Black Market
Is it a crime in Malawi to be a moslem? I didnt know kuti DPP is such hatred. What is wrong with we moslems to choose MCP? Let me warn u DPP, stop coming to Mangochi if that is the case, otherwise we gonna deal with u. Go to Thyolo and Mulanje where there are fullish DPP christians. Paipi usazabwereso kuno tithananawe. Is Islam a party? Kusowa zonenatu since u were busy kuba instead of developing Malawi, now u have nothing to show and u choose to use hatred speeches. Shame on u.

5 hours ago
Tzzak
Cyber gangsters kkkkkkk. Unimportant threats mbweeee

1 hour ago
mavuto
Hehehe Msaka for running mate? Ali ndi mavoti okhalira u running mate woo?
Kampeni kubalalika kwa chokani komweko kkkk

5 hours ago
jones
moslems and all those who support Mia are idiots. The only sensible party is DPP

6 hours ago
Captain
What a waste of human being you are

6 hours ago
LEGO
I am full christian person but i don’t like your remarks dude of saying muslim are idiots.Does it mean that they are no muslims in DPP?If you don’t want muslim why do you campaign in Mangochi whereby majority of the people are muslems?You are just showing yourself how stupid and useless you are.

5 hours ago
Khwekwelele
Iwe

this person is not DPP. He is MCP pretending to be DPP with the intention of soiling the DPP among Moslems.

2 hours ago
Dunlop
I am grossly perturbed that this comment has been published by Nyasa times –a statement that says moslems are idiots. Anyway, I hope my statement gets published too. This comment is from an individual who has never been to school and obviously is mentally deranged. There is no religion on earth that is 100% clean in it beliefs and tenets than Islam. All other religions are based on adulterated and falsified revelations. It doesn’t matter therefore whether moslems are idiots or not. Next time, use the correct word “muslim”.

5 hours ago
Mwale
Oh! Okay.

2 hours ago
Chileta
Thats what happens when you concentrate on talking about others instead of talking about what you can offer.

7 hours ago
Mwinithengo Azidya Papakulu
Who is Paipi to ignite this behaviour that may lead into chaos.Atsogoleri ombwambwana osowa cholankhula chifukwa cha pressure mitu ya freezer angobwetuka basi.You think mukanyoza asilamu ndiye muwina ,muchita bwino?Undisamale ndipo ndakwiya nawe Paipi.Kulankhula kopusa muzasiya liti?.Bring facts to malawians not Islamophia ya mmakomom mwanumoyo ayi.Ndipo ungoneneratu kuti DPP ndichipani cha Akhristu aku Kwanuko.

7 hours ago
CHOMBANKHANGA
THATS A BIGINING ZIKUBWERA JUST WAIT AND SEEEEE DPP IKUTHA NGATI MAKATANI GWEDEGWEDE CHIPANI CHA DPP

7 hours ago
CHOLOPI
MOTO KUTI BUUUUUUUUU MCP IDUTSEKOOOOOOOO APOOOO

7 hours ago

