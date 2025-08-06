Dr. Jane Ansah calls for harmony among Ngoni Chiefs as Kanyodole is Officially Crowned in Ntcheu.

DPP Runningmate, and esteemed Impi to Inkosi Ya Makosi Gomani V, Justice Dr Jane Ansah has called for unity among Ngoni traditional leaders as she graced the crowning ceremony of Village Headman Kanyodole held at Njolomole in Ntcheu on Tuesday.

Mr. Damson Wyson has officially assumed the role of Village Headman Kanyodole, succeeding his late father who passed away last year. The succession follows Ngoni cultural tradition, which dictates that leadership passes to the children of the deceased chief.

Speaking at the event, Group Village Headman Golozera expressed heartfelt appreciation to Inkosi Gomani V and Inkosi Njolomole for their blessing and endorsement of the occasion. He encouraged the new headman to embrace his role as a community father figure, approachable, inclusive, and caring to all subjects.

In his remarks on behalf of Ngwenyama Inkosi ya Makosi Gomani V, Inkosi Njolomole reminded the community of the importance of respecting their new chief, noting that undermining his authority would be tantamount to defying the broader leadership structure of Njolomole and the Ngwenyama.

In her address, Dr. Jane Ansah, who originates from the same village, commended Village Headman Kanyodole’s installation to chieftaincy, describing it as a reflection of his upstanding character.

Dr. Ansah further urged the newly crowned Chief to maintain harmony with fellow chiefs, keep an open and welcoming home and lead by setting a positive example.

Dr. Ansah also encouraged the new chief’s wife to embrace a maternal role within the community, fostering warmth and hospitality.

The event drew attendance from several local leaders, including Village Heads Njolomole 1, Njolomole 2, Njolomole 3, Donda, Gulo, and Waiyatsa.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :