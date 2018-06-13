Dwindling fish species in Lake Malawi worries experts, chiefs

Fish experts and traditional leaders in Nkhotakota are expressing worry over dwindling fish species in Lake Malawi and have agreed to take punitive measures against fishermen using outlawed methods.

Chief Fisheries Extension Officer Urban Pulaizi said the government was worried with the continued extinction of fish species in the lake.

It is believed there were over 800 fish species in Lake Malawi.

“The extinction of the fish species is due to the use of outlawed fishing methods which include the use of mosquito nets,” said Pulaizi.

He called on organisations to help fight the extinction of some fish stocks and bring back into the laue the extinct fish species.

Pulaizi however said Malawi flagship fish, chambo is not under extinction although its stocks might be dwindling in the lale.

Traditional leaders in Nkhotakota have since pledged to imvoke local bylaws in a bid to take to book fishermen using illegal methods.

