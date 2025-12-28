Dzombe’s Dowa Fertiliser Plant to Pump Out 40 Tonnes an Hour, Redefining Malawi’s Agriculture

A fertiliser manufacturing plant capable of producing about 40 metric tonnes per hour — enough to supply Malawi’s entire fertiliser needs in just 150 days — is taking shape in Dowa, in what is shaping up to be one of the most transformative industrial investments in the country’s agricultural history.

The fertiliser manufacturing company under construction in Dowa is projected to commence production by April next year, marking a major breakthrough in Malawi’s push for agricultural self-sufficiency.

Owner of the company, Napoleon Dzombe, says installation of the manufacturing machines has already been completed, with remaining construction works expected to be finalised by January 2026.

Dzombe, the founder and Managing Director of Mtalimanja Holdings Limited, explained that the factory’s high-capacity machinery will produce about 40 metric tonnes of fertiliser every hour, a scale of production that can decisively end persistent fertiliser shortages on the local market.

“At that production rate, the factory can make enough fertiliser to serve the whole country within 150 days,” Dzombe said.

He added that the decision to establish a local fertiliser manufacturing plant was driven by the need to stabilise supply and reduce Malawi’s overdependence on imports.

“For years, Malawi has been importing fertiliser at huge cost. This factory will significantly cut those expenses and ensure farmers access fertiliser on time and at more affordable prices,” he said.

The Dowa plant is expected to reduce import bills, ease pressure on foreign exchange, create jobs, and strengthen national food security — positioning Dzombe’s investment as a game-changing milestone in Malawi’s agricultural and industrial transformation.

