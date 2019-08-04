Egenco to double Wovwe generation capacity

Government has hailed Electricity Generation Company (Egenco) plans to double electricity generation at Wovwe power generation plant from 4.5 megawatts to nine.

Minister of Natural Resources Energy and Mining Binton Kutsaira on Friday said government was in full support of the supply upgrade as it would reduce pressure on other power stations in the country.

“The upgrade at Wovwe is a welcome development because it will promote efficiency of other machines and increase power which is vital for development of the nation,” said Kutsaira when he toured Wovwe and Luwinga power plants.

He said government would support any power generation project in other river sources similar to one in Wovwe hills.

Kutsaira, who was in the company of his deputy Werani Chilenga, applauded Egenco for ensuring consistent power supply.

Egenco Senior Public Relations Officer Moses Gwaza said feasibility studies were done and that what remained was an environmental impact assessment.

“We plan to add three more machines so that we can generate 9 megawatts which will enable us supply electricity to the whole northern region,” he said.

