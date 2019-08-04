New Unicef Malawi country rep starts tour of duty: Schwenk replaces Wedenig

Unicef Malawi new country representative, Rudolf Schwenk, has started his tour od duty in the country after he presented his credentials to Foreign Affairs Minister and International Cooperation, Francis Kasaila on Friday, August 2.

Schwenk ,who takes over from the previous representative, Johannes Wedenig, will oversee the current five-year Unicef Programme of Cooperation with the Government of Malawi from 2019 to 2023.

In his remarks, Schwenk expressed confidence in finding solutions for the many challenges facing Malawian children.

“Malawi is rightly known as the ‘warm heart of Africa’ and I have received a very warm welcome. There are many challenges facing children and young people in this country but also many opportunities, and I am confident that together we can find effective and sustainable solutions, giving children a brighter future, ” said Schwenk.

He added: “I am delighted to be here in Malawi and look forward to serving the children of this country, through UNICEF’s cooperation with the Government and our many partners.”

After receiving Schwenk’s letters of credence, Kasaila acknowledged Unicef’s work and impact in the country.

“We appreciate the work of Unicef in Malawi and it is touching the lives of so many children and mothers. Its presence is felt everywhere in the country and it is well appreciated. When you travel through Malawi, you can see the impact that Unicef has on the lives of the people,” he said.

Schwenk has worked with the United Nations for 24 years, and with UNICEF for 19 years. He started his career with NGOs in Germany in the area of development cooperation.

Prior to his arrival in Malawi , he was the UNICEF Representative in Bhutan, where he achieved sustainable results for children.

Schwenk holds a Masters Degree in Modern Middle East, Political Science and History from the Free University of Berlin. He is a German national, born 1964, married and has two children.

