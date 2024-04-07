Emmie Deebo to perform at Zanzibar International Youth Summit

The fastest rising female musician Emmie Deebo has been booked to perform and represent Malawi at the Zanzibar International Youth Tourism Summit in August this year.

According to a statement shared on her Facebook page, the event is organized by Zanvacay in partnership with the African Tourism Board and the Zanzibar Ministry of Tourism and Heritage.

Emmie Deebo, who is undee Akometsi Entertainment, expressed her joy in development during an interview with Nyasatimes.

“This is huge for me and my career. I believe everything is happening at the right time, and I am ready for these opportunities. I thank Zanvacay as well as my management for the trust they have in me,” she said.

According to information made available to Nyasatimes, the event as an annual event and this year will be the second year to take place. It brings together young people from different African countries to share ideas on tourism, entrepreneurship, and blue economy.

Emmie Deebo recently released a song titled Hapa featuring Tanzania’s Platform and has been getting massive airplays on international channels and digital platforms.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!