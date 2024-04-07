Kabambe talks politics at Blantyre Arch Diocese Choir DVD launch

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) presiential aspirant Dalitso Kabambe has reiterated that Malawi has been clinging to a wrong fiscal policy, thereby subjecting the country to various social and economic challenges.

Speaking today during the launch of the Blantyre Arch Diocese Choir DVD at St. Pius Parish of the Catholic Church, Kabambe said more needs to be done to put things in order to ensure that Malawi’s economy is on the right path.

Kabambe is one of those who showed interest in running as a presidential candidate for the DPP in 2025, but now that opportunity is not really clear as Party President Professor Peter Mutharika has openly stated his intentions to stand again.

Members of the choir, 106 in total, are from 47 parishes that are under the Archdiocese of Blantyre.

The archdiocese covers Phalombe, Mulanje, Thyolo, Mwanza, Neno, and Blantyre.

