Enough is enough! Five opposition parties plans demonstrations, demanding action from MEC

A coalition of five opposition political parties is gearing up for a demonstration and vigil tomorrow at the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) headquarters in Lilongwe, demanding urgent action to address concerns regarding the electoral process.

The parties—Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), United Transformation Movement (UTM), United Democratic Front (UDF), Alliance for Democracy (Aford), and the Economic Freedom Party (EFP)—have raised a series of issues that they claim threaten the integrity of the upcoming 2024 general elections.

The opposition parties are calling for the extension of the first phase of the voter registration process before MEC proceeds with the second phase, which is already underway in some districts. They argue that the first phase was marred by multiple issues that have yet to be addressed, leaving many eligible voters unable to register or facing difficulties in the process.

Additionally, the parties are insisting that MEC terminates its contract with Smartmatic International Holding. Smartmatic is the company contracted to provide election management devices (EMDs) and election system management software for the 2024 general elections. The opposition claims that the use of Smartmatic’s technology could undermine the transparency and credibility of the electoral process.

The protestors are also calling for the resignation of key MEC officials, including Chairperson Annabel Mtalimanja, Chief Executive Officer Andrew Mpesi, and National Registration Bureau (NRB) Principal Secretary Mphatso Sambo, accusing them of failing in their duties and allowing the electoral process to become compromised.

In a statement, the opposition parties explained that their decision to hold the demonstration and vigil follows MEC’s failure to address their concerns, which they have raised through public press conferences and direct communications. Task force committee chairperson Levy Luwemba stated, “The issues are that political parties are not going to accept the usage of Smartmatic in the electoral process. The transmission of results has to be like it was in the 2019 and 2020 elections. We are also saying phase one of the voter registration had several issues and there is no reason to go into phase two whilst phase one issues are yet to be resolved.”

Luwemba further emphasized the importance of addressing these concerns before the elections, warning that failure to do so would result in a lack of trust in the electoral process and its outcomes.

The demonstration will begin at 11:00 AM, with protesters set to march from the Lilongwe Community Centre ground, following a route through Mchesi, Kamuzu Central Hospital Roundabout, and Bisnowaty before passing Parliament Roundabout to end at the MEC headquarters.

After the march, the protest will transition into a vigil, which will be held from 4:00 PM onward. The opposition parties have emphasized that the demonstration will be peaceful and conducted within the boundaries of the law, in an effort to peacefully pressure MEC to heed their demands.

Lilongwe District Commissioner Lawford Palani confirmed the receipt of the demonstration notice and stated that the government had invited the opposition parties to a stakeholder meeting scheduled for November 12, 2024, in a bid to address the concerns raised by the protestors.

Meanwhile, the Public Affairs Committee (PAC), a quasi-religious body, has also weighed in on the situation. PAC has called for dialogue between MEC and the opposition parties to clear up mistrust over the use of Smartmatic’s technology and other concerns raised by the opposition. PAC suggested that such dialogue could help to reduce the tension surrounding the upcoming elections and foster trust in the electoral system.

The standoff between the opposition and MEC is the latest chapter in what has been a growing crisis of confidence in Malawi’s electoral process. The opposition parties’ calls for Smartmatic’s removal and the resignation of MEC officials underscore the deepening mistrust in the system, which has intensified since the controversial 2019 elections.

As the 2024 general elections approach, political analysts fear that these disputes could deepen divisions within the country and create an atmosphere of uncertainty that may undermine the legitimacy of the polls. The opposition’s decision to hold a demonstration and vigil is indicative of the polarized political environment in Malawi, where many feel that the electoral process has not been sufficiently reformed to ensure fairness and transparency.

With the clock ticking down to the elections, the pressure on MEC to address these concerns is mounting. While dialogue between the opposition and the electoral body is a step in the right direction, the success of these talks will depend on whether the concerns raised by the opposition are genuinely addressed or if they are dismissed as politically motivated.

Ultimately, the future of Malawi’s democracy and the credibility of its electoral process hang in the balance as tensions between the opposition parties and MEC continue to escalate. Whether this demonstration will be the catalyst for meaningful reform or simply a moment of political theater remains to be seen. However, one thing is clear: the 2024 elections will be a litmus test for the country’s commitment to democratic principles and electoral integrity.

As the nation prepares for tomorrow’s march and vigil, all eyes will be on MEC and whether it can respond with the transparency and accountability necessary to ensure a free and fair election.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!