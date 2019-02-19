EU builds new school structures at Chankhanga CDSS in Kasungu

European Union (EU) on Monday handed over to government new infrastructure at Chankhanga Community Secondary School (CDSS) in Kasungu including six new classrooms which will provide learning space for additional 300 learners.

Other structures include a multipurpose hall, twin laboratories, a library fully furnished with textbooks in all subjects, waterborne toilets and semi-detached houses for teachers.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, EU Ambassador to Malawi, Sandra Paesen commended government for demonstrating efforts to improve the education sector by allocating largest share of the national budget to it.

She challenges in the sector still remain, including poor infrastructure, lack of teaching and learning materials and high student to teacher ratio hence the need for continued support.

Paesen bemoaned inadequate space in secondary schools which she said is putting the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology in a difficult situation to select only few learners since not all of them could be accommodated.

“Our support is aligned to government’s vision of improving the country’s education system. We are supporting the 21 CDSSs with additional infrastructure and learning materials. We hope to register an increase in the number of learners entering secondary education and also see that girls and vulnerable learners successfully complete their education,” she added.

Secretary for Education, Science and Technology, Justin Saidi said government is very grateful to EU for the support.

“They have provided every infrastructure required at a school including a library and laboratory, and by increasing the number of classrooms, they are increasing access to education as even those who just get a pass will still get a place,” he said.

EU is implementing a programme called Improving Secondary Education in Malawi (ISEM), which is supporting 21 CDSSs across the country by constructing new structures in the schools to enable a good learning environment

