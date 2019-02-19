Kalindo to answer president insult charge – State

Chief resident magistrate (CRM) Mzondi Mvula in Zomba who discontinued hearing UTM director of youth Bon Kalindo’s case of insulting the President contrary to Section 4 of the Protected Flags, Emblems and Names Act now wants the legislator to answer the charge after the prosecution said they will be interested to continue with the case.

State resolved to discontinue with the case and continue with the one on disorderly conduct at Balaka Police Station contrary to Section 153 (1) of the Police Act which led to court to discontinue the insult case.

However, the prosecution wants to reinstate the presidential insult case.

Kalindo, a Mulanje South legislator, was arrested on January 10 and granted court bail on January 14 as he was charged with the two cited cases allegedly committed on January 6 this year.

He pleaded not guilty.

