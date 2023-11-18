Ex-MYPs threaten to take unspecified action, hold vigil at Kamuzu Mausoleum

Former Malawi Young Pioneers (MYPs) have threatened that they will resort to action if their grievances are not resolved by December 2023.

Speaking at Kamuzu Mausoleum Car Park on Friday where they conducted a vigil, chairperson for ex-MYP taskforce, Franco Chilemba, said the group want government to pay their delayed benefits.

“We are tired of waiting from unfulfilled promises from government about our benefits,” he said.

Chilemba believed that some government officials were delibately delaying their benefits as the taskforce was duly constituted.

He said the State President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera to showed his commitment to make sure that we are paid in time

Chilemba said the group is failing to sustain their families because of lack of money to buy basic necessities.

According to him, out of over 3000 MYPs, only 1,000 are alive as remain as so many others passed on due to stress and anxiety.

Meanwhile, the taskforce has delivered their petition to the Treasury to consider them in the payment of their benefits.